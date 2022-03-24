Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of OAP3 stock opened at GBX 47.80 ($0.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £250.31 million and a P/E ratio of 5.56. Octopus Apollo VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.47.

Get Octopus Apollo VCT alerts:

In other Octopus Apollo VCT news, insider Murray Steele acquired 20,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £9,812.25 ($12,917.65).

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.