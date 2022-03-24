Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of OAP3 stock opened at GBX 47.80 ($0.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £250.31 million and a P/E ratio of 5.56. Octopus Apollo VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.47.
In other Octopus Apollo VCT news, insider Murray Steele acquired 20,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £9,812.25 ($12,917.65).
Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.
See Also
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.