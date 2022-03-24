Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Plans Dividend of $3.90 (OTCMKTS:FOVSY)

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 3.9028 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.
FOVSY stock opened at $89.00 on Thursday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.43.
About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
