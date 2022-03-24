Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 7,359 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 327,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,273,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $178.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.24. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

