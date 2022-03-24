Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:CNIG)

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of CNIG opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. Corning Natural Gas has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 million, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 0.32.
