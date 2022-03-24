Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) to Issue $0.10 Interim Dividend

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.03.
Healius Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Healius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.