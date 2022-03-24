Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.03.

OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.51. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Dundee Securities cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

