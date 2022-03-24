Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,757.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,212.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,058.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,325.38. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 717.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.