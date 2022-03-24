Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $8.42 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $35.88 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

