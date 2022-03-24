Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $660.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.51. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

