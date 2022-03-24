Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 48,104 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,607 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,104 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in General Motors by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. General Motors has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.