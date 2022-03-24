Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 26,408 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,408 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.40 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.03.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

