Strs Ohio Acquires 7,900 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.39% of SiTime worth $22,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 10.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 44.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 657 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,480 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $3,908,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,496,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $239.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.85. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.14.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

