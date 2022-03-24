65,063 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $131.86 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

