Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,024,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,697,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.77 and a beta of 2.32. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average of $181.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.67.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

