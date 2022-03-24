FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.22. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 85.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

About FreightCar America (Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

