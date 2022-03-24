Brokerages Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) PT at $29.88

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACET. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $216,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,480. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,933 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 330.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 125,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $16.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $660.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

