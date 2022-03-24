Ducato Protocol Token Trading Down 24% Over Last Week (DUCATO)

Ducato Protocol Token (DUCATO) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Ducato Protocol Token has a total market cap of $48,660.27 and approximately $65.00 worth of Ducato Protocol Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ducato Protocol Token has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Ducato Protocol Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00037204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00109141 BTC.

Ducato Protocol Token Coin Profile

Ducato Protocol Token is a coin. Ducato Protocol Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,000 coins. The official website for Ducato Protocol Token is ducato.io . Ducato Protocol Token’s official Twitter account is @DUCATO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DUCATO is Hybrid DeFi 2.0 that combines the advantages of existing CeFi and DeFi, providing reliability, speed, and decentralized stability through high liquidity and blockchain-backed smart contracts. Therefore, it can be used in various situations. “

