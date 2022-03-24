SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives $657.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $657.00.

SALRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Nordea Equity Research cut SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on SalMar ASA from 630.00 to 640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

Shares of SALRF opened at $66.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $67.34. SalMar ASA has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.