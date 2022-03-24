Analysts Set Expectations for CIM Commercial Trust Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for CIM Commercial Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

CMCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMCT opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 81.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 218.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 38.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,668 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.