Strs Ohio Sells 152,280 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152,280 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $19,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,951,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,619 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $159.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.65 and its 200 day moving average is $133.45. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 107.06%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

