Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $4.81

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $5.05. Aegon shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 532,869 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEG. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aegon by 25.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 78,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aegon by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 160,777 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 318.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 66,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 153,731 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

