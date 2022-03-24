The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

EL opened at $273.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.70. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.