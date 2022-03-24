Strs Ohio Sells 2,726 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Progressive by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 69.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Progressive by 69.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $114.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,898 shares of company stock worth $6,238,725. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

