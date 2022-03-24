NCR (NYSE:NCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 78,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,359,556 shares.The stock last traded at $41.21 and had previously closed at $39.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

