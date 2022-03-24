L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L’Air Liquide in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Air Liquide’s FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIQUY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($167.03) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $36.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

