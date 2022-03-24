Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.92) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.92) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.94).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

KDNY opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $823.17 million and a PE ratio of -6.24. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,761. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,733,000 after purchasing an additional 450,705 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,478,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,371,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

