Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39).

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

CLRB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $38.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.