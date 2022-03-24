Insider Selling: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells $11,205.00 in Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $11,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, John Valliant sold 900 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $6,759.00.

On Monday, March 7th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $21,669.00.

On Friday, March 4th, John Valliant sold 8,400 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $61,488.00.

On Monday, February 28th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $22,940.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, John Valliant sold 2,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $18,525.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $32,185.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $13,566.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $104,958.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $329.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -1.74.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.