Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vulcan Materials in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VMC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

Shares of VMC opened at $177.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $158.73 and a 52 week high of $213.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

