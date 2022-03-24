Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Buys £16,200 in Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £16,200 ($21,327.01).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Richard Bernstein acquired 265,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £60,950 ($80,239.60).

On Thursday, January 13th, Richard Bernstein acquired 40,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,800 ($22,116.90).

Shares of LON INSG opened at GBX 27.70 ($0.36) on Thursday. Insig AI Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.06 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91 ($1.20). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £29.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00.

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers cutting-edge machine learning techniques, elastic database, and cloud-computing technology for investment professionals. The company's products include Insig Portfolio, a data science and machine learning platform designed to enhance investment strategies and portfolio interrogation; Insig Data, which takes data from third party providers and transforms it into a machine-readable format; and Insig Docs, an application that extracts, stores, and tags data from documents and allows access, unlock, and visualization of large amounts of data.

