Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.97

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.97 and last traded at $50.03, with a volume of 16724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,734,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,790,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,108,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,806,275,000 after buying an additional 3,622,676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,511,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,980,000 after buying an additional 395,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,155,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,944,000 after buying an additional 435,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,993,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,691,000 after buying an additional 215,803 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

