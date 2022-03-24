Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 748 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 43,737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 68.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

