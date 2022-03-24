Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $114.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.43.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.