Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $105.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $107.84.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

