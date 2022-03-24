Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

NYSE:NUE opened at $147.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

