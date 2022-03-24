Modiv Inc (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
MDV opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.
Modiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
