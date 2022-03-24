Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Price Target at $50.17

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KBR opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 590.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05. KBR has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

