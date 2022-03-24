Fintel Plc (FNTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON FNTL opened at GBX 215.58 ($2.84) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £221.78 million and a P/E ratio of 25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 219.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 222.20. Fintel has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 255.22 ($3.36).

In other Fintel news, insider David Thompson bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £15,890 ($20,918.90).

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

