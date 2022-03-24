Zotefoams plc (ZTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON ZTF opened at GBX 300 ($3.95) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £145.86 million and a PE ratio of 18.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 353.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 387.95. Zotefoams has a 1-year low of GBX 264.32 ($3.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 499 ($6.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Zotefoams Company Profile (Get Rating)
