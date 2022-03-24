Zotefoams plc (ZTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ZTF opened at GBX 300 ($3.95) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £145.86 million and a PE ratio of 18.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 353.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 387.95. Zotefoams has a 1-year low of GBX 264.32 ($3.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 499 ($6.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

