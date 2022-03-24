Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.13

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.56. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of APH stock opened at GBX 111.60 ($1.47) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £601.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.17. Alliance Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 86.10 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 123 ($1.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alliance Pharma from GBX 106 ($1.40) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

