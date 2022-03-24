Brokerages Expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. Custom Truck One Source reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $573,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.24.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

