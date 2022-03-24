Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,295 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.37% of Huntsman worth $27,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

