Strs Ohio Sells 56,849 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,646,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,849 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $25,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 819.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

HPE opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,735 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,323. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.