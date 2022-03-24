Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,784 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Altria Group worth $54,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after buying an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,205 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Altria Group stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

