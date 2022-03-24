Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 1,284.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $317.49 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.