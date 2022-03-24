Insider Selling: Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Sells $105,798.00 in Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $53.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -35.24%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.
Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ovintiv (OVV)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.