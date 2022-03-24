Insider Selling: Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Sells $105,798.00 in Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $53.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -35.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after buying an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after buying an additional 568,546 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 914,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

