Lake Street Financial LLC Has $470,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General Electric by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of GE opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

