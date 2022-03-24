Brokers Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.23.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$4.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$4.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.58. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart acquired 22,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

