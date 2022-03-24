Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Societe Generale cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($100.05) to GBX 7,800 ($102.69) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,580.00.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.