Karen A. Brophy Sells 112 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Brophy sold 112 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $21,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $185.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.11 and a 52 week high of $191.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,938,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,073,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 276,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.